Kerala ADM Naveen Babu’s death: Family seeks probe against CPI(M) leader PP Divya

A day after Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu was found dead at his residence in a suspected case of suicide, his brother Praveen Babu has filed a complaint with the Kerala police seeking a probe against Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader PP Divya, who had publicly accused Naveen of corruption just a day before his death. Praveen has also sought a probe against petrol pump owner Prashant, who had backed up Divya’s allegation that Naveen had accepted a bribe from him in exchange for a no objection certificate (NOC) for his petrol pump in Kannur. After the ADM was found dead on Tuesday, October 15, the police had registered a case under Section 194 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

Though the exact reason for Naveen’s death remains unknown, it is speculated that he was upset after CPI(M) leader Divya, who is also the Kannur district panchayat president, insinuated that he had accepted a bribe before issuing an NOC to Prashant. Divya had made the insinuation at Naveen’s farewell ceremony, a day before he was scheduled to take charge as the ADM in Pathanamthitta.

Speaking during the farewell in the presence of Naveen, Divya had said, “I had called him [Naveen Babu] once to discuss the NOC for a petrol pump in Chengalayi. I had also called him multiple times to visit the spot. Once, he told me that he visited the site and that it was difficult to give an NOC because of some bends and curves on the road. Later, the NOC for the petrol pump was given. I know how that was given, and I called this press conference to thank him.” Insinuating that Naveen had taken a bribe to grant the NOC, she also said that the ADM should not behave “in a similar manner” at the new place he was transferred to.

Praveen Babu, who is an advocate by profession, told TNM that if Divya thought Naveen was corrupt, she should have raised the allegations before instead of calling a press conference to insult him at his farewell. He also expressed doubts about whether Naveen’s death was indeed a suicide, and demanded an investigation into the allegations made by Divya and the pump owner Prashant. “Since [abetment to suicide] is a cognisable offence, the police can book them and start an investigation to understand the reason behind the death. We have not been provided with the postmortem report as well,” he added.

After Naveen’s death, Prashant had told the media that he used to visit the ADM’s office twice in a week for six months to get the NOC. “[Naveen] had told me initially that he was yet to study the file and sought time. After three months, when I asked him if he would be visiting the site, he said he had no such plans. On October 6, the ADM demanded Rs 1 lakh from me and said the NOC would not be given if I did not pay up. I paid around Rs 98,500 in cash, which he said was enough. I had told Divya about this incident and how I got the NOC. Divya told me to immediately file a complaint with the Kerala Chief Minister,” he said.

Prashant had filed a complaint against the ADM on October 10, in which he had levelled these allegations. He also stated in the complaint that the NOC was finally granted on October 8. However, a phone conversation purportedly between Prashant and another entrepreneur, discussing how to get the licence from the ADM, which was subsequently leaked via the media, contradicted Prashant’s allegation. In the call — which was recorded on October 7, a day after he paid the bribe as per his complaint — Prashant can purportedly be heard saying that he did not pay a bribe.

Naveen’s death has triggered major protests across the state, with opposition parties including the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holding Divya responsible for the official’s death and demanding immediate action against her. Following the allegations, people close to Naveen in various capacities, including CPI(M) leaders, had said that the ADM’s track record was clean and that the allegations were unfounded. Opposition Leader VD Satheesan alleged that Naveen took the extreme step after Divya attended his farewell event, to which she was not invited, and insulted him publicly. He also alleged that Divya had a personal vendetta against the ADM.

On October 15, workers of the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) held a march to the Kannur district panchayat office demanding Divya’s resignation. Activists of the Yuva Morcha also burned an effigy of Divya during the demonstration. Later on October 16, members of the Kerala NGO Union struck work and held a protest at the district collectorate in Pathanamthitta, where Naveen Babu hails from, demanding proper investigation into the official’s death.

