Kerala ADM death: Police arrest CPI(M) leader PP Divya for abetting suicide

Hours after a lower court dismissed her anticipatory bail petition, the Kerala police arrested Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) leader PP Divya on Tuesday, October 29. She was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu.

Kannapuram police took her under custody on Tuesday afternoon. According to reports, the police are questioning her at the Kannur Crime Branch office.

On October 17, two days after the death of Naveen Babu, police booked Divya under section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly abetting his suicide.

Naveen was recently transferred from Kannur to Pathanamthitta, his native place. He was found dead at his residence in Kannur on October 15, a day after his farewell. During the event, Divya accused him of deliberately delaying a no-objection certificate (NOC) for a petrol pump and eventually granting it "under certain circumstances," insinuating corruption.

“I had called him multiple times to visit the spot. Once, he told me that he visited the site and that it was difficult to give an NOC because of some curves on the road. Later, the NOC for the petrol pump was given. I know how that was given, and I came to this press conference to thank him,” she said. Then insinuating that Naveen took a bribe to grant the NOC, Divya said that he should not behave “in a similar manner” at his next office.

Naveen Babu was supposed to go to Pathanamthitta that night to join the new office the next day. His family members arrived at the railway station to receive him. Upon noticing that he was missing, they informed the officials in Kannur. When they arrived, he was found dead. It is speculated that Naveen Babu was upset over the corruption allegations levelled against him.

On October 16, Naveen’s family lodged complaints and demanded an investigation into the circumstances of his death.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726