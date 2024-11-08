Kerala ADM death: Court grants bail to CPI(M)’s PP Divya

The Thalassery principal session court on Friday, November 8, granted bail to PP Divya, former Kannur District Panchayath president and a Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader, in connection with the alleged abetment of suicide of Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu. The court imposed conditions stipulating that Divya should not leave the district and must appear before the investigation officer every Monday.

Divya had been lodged at the Pallikunnu Women’s jail for 11 days after the Kannapuram police took her into custody on October 29, following the dismissal of her anticipatory bail petition by a lower court.

Reacting to the news, Naveen Babu's wife Manjusha said she had nothing to add at the moment. "We will speak to our counsel and decide the future course of action,” she told the media.

On November 5, the court heard the three parties - the defence, prosecution and the family of Babu, and posted the case for final orders for Friday.

Police booked Divya on October 17, two days after the death of Naveen Babu, under section 108 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly abetting suicide.

Naveen Babu was found dead at his residence in Kannur on October 15, a day after his farewell function. He was transferred from Kannur to Pathamtitta, his native place recently. Divya came to the function, reportedly as an uninvited guest and spoke insinuating corruption on him.

She said that Naveen Babu was initially reluctant to give a petrol pump a No Objection Certificate (NOC), citing some curves on the road, and later it was given. “I know how that was given,” she said at the function. Then insinuating that Naveen took a bribe to grant the NOC, Divya said that he should not behave “in a similar manner” at his next office.

On October 16, Naveen’s family lodged complaints and demanded an investigation into the circumstances of his death.

(With IANS inputs)

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726