Kerala ADM Death: Court denies anticipatory bail to CPI(M) leader PP Divya

On October 14, during the farewell of Naveen, Divya said that she once spoke to Naveen to discuss the NOC for a petrol pump in Chengalayi. “I had also called him multiple times to visit the spot. Once, he told me that he visited the site and that it was difficult to give an NOC because of some bends and curves on the road. Later, the NOC for the petrol pump was given. I know how that was given, and I called this press conference to thank him.” Insinuating that Naveen took a bribe to grant the NOC, Divya said that he should not behave “in a similar manner” at the new place. Her allegation was backed by the petrol pump owner Prashant, who spoke to the media after Naveen’s death. He alleged that the ADM had demanded Rs 1 lakh as bribe. “He said the NOC would not be given if I did not pay up. I paid around Rs 98,500 in cash, which he said was enough. I had told Divya about this incident and how I got the NOC. Divya told me to immediately file a complaint with the Kerala Chief Minister,” Prashant alleged. Following this, he filed a complaint against the ADM on October 10.