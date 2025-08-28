Kerala ADGP Mahipal Yadav passes away four days ahead of retirement

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Kerala Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mahipal Yadav, a 1997-batch IPS officer, passed away in Jaipur on Wednesday, August 27. Mahipal, who was undergoing treatment for a brain tumour, was scheduled to retire just a few days later, on August 30. He passed away on the very day the Kerala Police was preparing to accord him an official farewell.

A native of Rajasthan’s Alwar, Mahipal was recently admitted to a private hospital in Jaipur by his family after his health deteriorated.

During his long career, he held several key positions, including Kochi City Police Commissioner, Inspector General of the Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram ranges, Managing Director of Kerala State Beverages Corporation, and Excise Commissioner. He was also recently appointed as ADGP, Crimes, but went on medical leave.

On central deputation, Mahipal worked with the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He headed the probe into the VVIP AgustaWestland helicopter scam and the Mulayam Singh Yadav assets inquiry case, and in 2018 served as Inspector General of BSF Punjab Frontier in Jalandhar.

A recipient of the President’s Police Medal for meritorious service, Mahipal was widely respected for his integrity and professionalism. Colleagues remembered him as a firm yet compassionate leader who combined administrative efficiency with a strong sense of social responsibility. His work in strengthening the excise administration and introducing transparency in the Beverages Corporation was particularly lauded.

In a condolence message, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described Mahipal’s passing as “deeply saddening.” “Through his integrity and leadership, he remained an exemplary figure and a model for others to emulate. His demise is an irreparable loss,” the CM said, while extending condolences to his family and loved ones.

Tributes have poured in from across the state, with leaders, colleagues, and officials mourning the loss of the senior officer. Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the family.

(With IANS inputs)