Kerala actor alleges harassment by co-passenger, says Air India did not act

A Malayalam actor has filed a police complaint against her co-passenger for harassment and misbehaviour on an Air India flight from Mumbai to Kochi on October 10, Tuesday. Sharing a screenshot of her police complaint in an Instagram post, the actor said that no penal action was taken by the airline officials though she complained in flight and after landing at Kochi.

¨Need your support to bring attention to a disturbing incident I faced on Air India Flight AI 681 from Mumbai to Kochi. A fellow passenger, intoxicated and disruptive, harassed me during the flight,” she wrote in the post. She alleged that the passenger, who was initially allotted seat number 12C, shifted to 12 B, close to her seat 12A. ¨He initiated an argument with no logic with the seat´s location (window or aisle), the individual misbehaving including inappropriate physical contact,¨ she elaborated.

She clarified that she immediately reported the matter to the flight attendant, but they just relocated her to a middle seat three or four rows ahead. She also said that no action was taken against the person who harassed her, though she reported the incident at the Air India office after landing. “They directed me to seek assistance from the police aid (just outside the airport) and I was provided with this email address for filing a formal complaint from police officers,” her post further read.

In her complaint, she urges for a thorough examination of the incident. ¨The response from Air India ground office and Flight crew were disappointing,¨ she said. In another post, she thanked her followers for their moral support and updated that an FIR has successfully been registered.