Kerala activist Girish Babu found dead at home, cops suspect cardiac arrest

Prominent Right to Information (RTI) activist in Kerala Girish Babu was found dead in his house at Kochi’s Kalamassery on Monday, September 18. He was 47-years-old. While the police suspect it to be a case of cardiac arrest, further investigation is underway. Girish was the activist who filed several public interest litigations, including the most recent one where he sought action against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T Veena and other prominent politicians for allegedly receiving bribe from a company named Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL).

According to a The Hindu report , on Sunday night, Girish had asked his wife to wake him up at 7 am and had said that he had to go to the Kerala HC for a case. When his wife knocked on his door on Monday morning, there was no response from his side, following which the neighbors broke open the door, to find him dead. Girish had been undergoing treatment for brain-related health issues. TNIE has reported that while the police suspect it to be a cardiac arrest, the official cause of death can be confirmed only after obtaining the postmortem report.