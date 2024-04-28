Kerala: 90-year-old woman dies of sunstroke, heatwave alert for three districts

A 90-year-old woman died of sunstroke in Palakkad district of Kerala on Saturday, April 27. The deceased was identified as Lakshmi. She was reportedly found lying unconscious in a canal and taken to a hospital. The postmortem was conducted on Sunday, April 28. The report found that she had incurred sunburn on her body.

In the past few days, temperatures have been soaring above the normal threshold in most parts of the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heatwaves in some areas of Kollam, Palakkad, and Thrissur on April 28 and April 29.

The IMD website says Palakkad could witness a maximum temperature of around 41 degree Celsius from April 28 to May 2. Kollam and Thrissur districts would likely witness around 40 degree Celsius. The temperature would be around 38 degree Celsius in Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode and Kannur districts. In Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Kasaragod districts the maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 37 degree Celsius. In Thiruvananthapuram district, the temperature is likely to be around 36 degree Celsius.