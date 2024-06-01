Kerala: 8,773 people relocated to 145 relief camps as southwest monsoon intensifies

The onset of southwest monsoon in Kerala, which brought widespread rains across the state, caused landslips and minor flooding on Saturday, June 1. Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Ernakulam districts were particularly affected.
Thrissur town experienced significant flooding, with areas near North Stand, Swaraj Round, Kokkala, and Punkunnam impacted heavily. Numerous vehicles parked in these regions were submerged, and Aswini Hospital in Thrissur was flooded.
The situation in Idukki district was equally dire, with reports of landslides and uprooted trees. In response to rising water levels, five shutters of the Malankara Dam in Idukki have been raised. Water inundation has been reported from various places.
The Kerala Revenue Department has announced that 8,773 people have been relocated to 145 relief camps due to the havoc caused by the heavy rains. The state is bracing for continued rainfall over the next seven days, with a yellow warning declared in Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts for June 1. Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts have been issued a yellow warning for June 2.
Residents living on the banks of the Muvattupuzha, Thodupuzha, Meenachil, and Manimala rivers have been alerted following an alarming rise in water levels. Fishing has been banned along the southern coast and in the Lakshadweep region as a precautionary measure.