Kerala: 8,773 people relocated to 145 relief camps as southwest monsoon intensifies

The onset of southwest monsoon in Kerala, which brought widespread rains across the state, caused landslips and minor flooding on Saturday, June 1. Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Ernakulam districts were particularly affected.

Thrissur town experienced significant flooding, with areas near North Stand, Swaraj Round, Kokkala, and Punkunnam impacted heavily. Numerous vehicles parked in these regions were submerged, and Aswini Hospital in Thrissur was flooded.

The situation in Idukki district was equally dire, with reports of landslides and uprooted trees. In response to rising water levels, five shutters of the Malankara Dam in Idukki have been raised. Water inundation has been reported from various places.