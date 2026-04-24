Kerala: 8-year-old dies after snakebite while asleep, family alleges medical negligence

An eight-year-old boy died on Thursday, April 23, in Kerala’s Azhoor after being bitten by a snake while asleep at his residence.

The victim has been identified as Dikshal Dileep. The boy woke up at around 2.30 am, complaining of a bite on his leg. Subsequently, his family members rushed him to the Chirayinkeezhu taluk hospital, where doctors initially suspected it to be a scorpion bite. He was later referred to the Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram for advanced treatment. However, despite medical intervention, Dikshal succumbed to the bite.

A search conducted in the house later led to the discovery of an Indian cobra. The house is situated in a marshy area surrounded by overgrown grass, creating a conducive environment for reptiles. The room where the boy was sleeping had an unfinished wall, with its lower portion left open like a half wall. Family members believe the snake may have entered through this gap.

Meanwhile, relatives of the deceased have alleged lapses in treatment at the initial healthcare facility, claiming that timely administration of anti-venom could have saved the child. Hospital authorities, however, denied negligence, stating that standard medical protocols were followed based on the symptoms presented at the time.

In a separate incident reported earlier this week in Thrissur district, another eight-year-old boy, identified as Aljo, died of a suspected snakebite while at home.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM.