Kerala: 59-year-old man dies of amoebic brain fever, death toll climbs to 7

Kerala has reported yet another death caused by amoebic encephalitis. Raheem (59), from Chavakkad in Thrissur, passed away at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Friday, September 19.

He was first admitted to Kozhikode Beach Hospital after locals found him unconscious on the roadside. On Wednesday, September 17, he was shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, where doctors confirmed the presence of the brain-eating amoeba after testing his body fluids at the microbiology lab. Raheem was also reportedly suffering from pneumonia.

His condition remained critical throughout his stay, and he was placed in the intensive care unit. Despite treatment, he succumbed to the infection on Friday evening. The source of his infection remains unknown.

With Raheem’s death, the toll from amoebic encephalitis in Kerala has risen to seven in the past two months, including two children. Nine people are currently undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, and one patient is being treated at a private hospital in Kozhikode.

An 11-year-old girl from Chelari, Malappuram, who had been receiving treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, was discharged on Wednesday, September 17, after her test results returned negative.

In response to the outbreak, the Kerala government has ordered the cleaning and chlorination of water bodies. Several youth organizations and cultural groups have joined the containment efforts.