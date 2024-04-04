Kerala: 17-year-old loses both hands after country bomb explodes while assembling

A country bomb explosion on Wednesday, March 3, in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district injured three individuals, including a 17-year-old. A group of four people was reportedly assembling the country bomb when the explosion occurred. Police have registered a case against them for making the county bomb with the intention of attacking someone.

According to reports, the minor lost both of his hands and is in a critical condition. The other accused who were injured were identified as Akhilesh and Kiran. Sarath, who was part of the team, escaped unscathed. Akhilesh also sustained serious injuries.

The First Information Report (FIR) states that the blast occurred when they tried to assemble the country bomb illegally in a place called Horizon Park in Neduman. It added that the group were involved in the process with the intention to attack someone. Talking to the media, police officials said the group had been involved in criminal activities in the past. They said further investigation is needed to confirm who their target was.