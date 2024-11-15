Kashmiri craft shop in Kerala shut for allegedly turning away Israeli tourists

A Kashmiri handicraft shop in the tourist town of Kumily in Kerala’s Idukki district has been temporarily closed after its shopkeepers allegedly insulted Israeli tourists and asked them to leave the shop.

The incident occurred around 7.30 pm on Wednesday, November 13, at the Incredible Crafts shop in Anavachal near Kumily. The vendors at the shop allegedly asked the two tourists – a man and a woman – to leave the shop when they identified themselves to be of Israeli nationality. They also reportedly switched off the lights at the shop.

The tourists alerted their driver about the incident, who in turn informed local trade bodies. Following intervention by some shopkeepers in the vicinity, the Kashmiri vendors apologised to the couple.

The shop is operated by a local resident in partnership with two Kashmir natives.

Kumily Circle Inspector Sujith PS said that while the Israeli tourists declined to pursue legal action, authorities directed the shop to remain closed temporarily considering the local law-and-order situation.

According to The Hindu, Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti (KVVES) Kumily unit president Majo Karimuttam has informed that the merchants’ body had instructed the shop owner to suspend operations. “Merchants in Thekkady are obligated to serve all tourists. Such behaviour is detrimental to the tourism sector in Thekkady,” Majo said.

A video documenting both the incident and the subsequent apology has gone viral on social media platforms.

