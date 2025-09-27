Karur TVK stampede: CM Stalin announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for families of deceased

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives in the stampede at TVK chief Vijay’s rally in Karur. Those injured will receive Rs 1 lakh each. At least 36 persons died and several others were hospitalised following the stampede at Vijay’s campaign rally in Karur on September 27 evening. Stalin said that eight children and 16 women are among the dead.

In a statement issued late in the night of Saturday, September 27, he said, “To investigate the circumstances that led to this tragedy, a Commission of Inquiry headed by retired judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan will be formed. In addition, I have directed the District Collectors of Tiruchirappalli, Salem, and Dindigul to proceed to Karur and coordinate relief operations along with the Karur district administration.”

Stalin had earlier directed Health Minister Ma Subramanian, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh, and senior police officials to rush to the spot. “The news coming from Karur is worrying,” Stalin tweeted, adding that he had instructed ministers and the District Collector to provide ​​​the necessary immediate treatment on a war footing.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said 24 doctors from Tiruchi and 20 from Salem were mobilised to Karur. Former minister V Senthil Balaji visited the Government Hospital in Karur.

According to eyewitnesses, trouble began when TVK chief Vijay’s convoy reached Veluchamypuram, where he was scheduled to deliver his address. Thousands of supporters, including women and children, had gathered, leading to overcrowding. Ambulances were brought in as people collapsed, and police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd after the stampede.