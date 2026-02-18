Kanthapuram says ‘Muslims are safe’ after meeting PM, critics call it whitewashing

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Kanthapuram Aboobacker Musaliyar, Grand Mufti of India and the general secretary of the All India Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama, is facing criticism from Muslim organisations and the Congress party in Kerala over his statement that Muslims are safe in India after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar, an influential religious authority for the Sunni Muslim community, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, February 16, to discuss social and minority welfare matters. Following the meeting, Kanthapuram stated that Muslims are not facing any issues in India, and the community is safe. His comments were given to News18 in an interview.

Criticising this, VD Satheesan, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Kerala said that what Kanthapuram expressed is his personal opinion, and minorities are facing difficulties in India.

The Kerala Muslim Youth Federation (KMYF) also flayed Kanthapuram’s statement, stating that the remark amounts to whitewashing the Modi government. KMYF’s state president, Ilavupalam Shamsuddeen Mannani, told MediaOne that the organisation has demanded that Kanthapuram retract his statement. “The claim that Muslims are safe under Modi is part of the Sangh Parivar’s agenda. Kanthapuram’s statement has ended up serving that objective,” Shamsuddeen said.

IP Abdul Salam, the secretary of KNM Markazudawa said, Kathapuram did not respond when the minority faced attacks in Delhi or Assam, or even when their citizenship was questioned. “He cannot meet the PM as a representative of Indian Muslims. No one elected him into that position,” he said.

After the meeting, Kanthapuram mentioned that it was not a discussion about politics, but rather about several other matters. He raised his concerns related to Waqf issues and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), along with the protection of historic mosques and Islamic heritage monuments, the statement said.

Following the visit, PM Modi expressed his appreciation for the educational and social welfare initiatives being carried out in India under the Grand Mufti’s leadership. “Had a very good interaction with Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad Sahab, Grand Mufti of India. We exchanged views on a wide range of issues. His efforts to further social harmony, brotherhood and improve education are noteworthy,” Modi wrote on X.