Kannur, Kasaragod under orange warning as IMD forecasts heavy rain across Kerala

The India Meteorological Department ( IMD ) has issued orange warnings for several northern districts in Kerala, warning of very heavy rainfall over the coming days.

According to the latest meteorological bulletin, Kannur and Kasaragod are under an orange warning on Monday, June 29. It is expected to continue for Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod on Tuesday, and for Kannur and Kasaragod again on Wednesday. An orange warning signifies the potential for rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm within a 24-hour period.

For the rest of the state, including Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, and Ernakulam, a yellow warning remains in place, indicating the likelihood of heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm).

The IMD has also forecast isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, over Kerala and Mahe through July 2.

It has advised fishermen not to venture along and off the Kerala coast, the Lakshadweep area, and adjoining parts of the Arabian Sea between June 29 and July 3 due to rough sea conditions.

In the 24 hours ending Sunday (June 28) morning, Palluruthy in the Ernakulam district recorded 9 cm of rainfall. Simultaneously, maximum temperatures in isolated pockets of Kerala and Mahe have been "appreciably above normal," ranging from 3.1°C to 5.0°C higher than typical seasonal averages.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has activated 24-hour control rooms at the district and taluk levels. Residents in areas prone to landslides, mudslides, and flash floods are urged to remain vigilant and relocate to safer ground if instructed by local authorities.

KSDMA asked people to avoid unnecessary travel and to stay away from rivers and waterfalls, and refrain from crossing flooded areas or visiting hill stations.

For emergencies, citizens can contact the toll-free numbers 1077 or 1070.

The IMD has also released Agromet advisories for Kerala's farming community. Farmers are encouraged to ensure proper drainage for crops such as plantain, coconut, cardamom, and ginger to prevent waterlogging. Specifically, the IMD recommends providing staking support for plantain trees and avoiding rice transplanting during periods of heavy rain.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM.