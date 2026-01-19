Kannur infant murder case: Mother Saranya found guilty, her friend acquitted

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A court in Kerala, on Monday, January 19, found Saranya guilty in the chilling murder of her one-and-a-half-year-old son, whom she had thrown into the sea near her house at Thayyil in Kannur district in February 2020. The Thaliparamba Additional Sessions Court, however, acquitted the second accused, Nidhin, who was Saranya’s male friend, citing lack of evidence to prove conspiracy, abetment, or instigation.

Additional Sessions Judge KN Prasanth delivered the verdict, observing that the prosecution had failed to establish the charges against Nidhin beyond reasonable doubt. The court also pointed out lapses in the investigation and prosecution, and criticised the police for acting like “moral police” during the probe.

The sentence against Saranya will be pronounced on Friday, while arguments on sentencing will be heard on Wednesday. When asked by the court if she had anything to say, Saranya pleaded for leniency, stating that she was only 27 years old, had no one to support her, was not involved in any other criminal case, and was suffering from severe mental stress.

The case dates back to February 17, 2020, when Saranya killed her son, Viyan, by throwing him onto rocks along the Thayyil seashore, around 50 metres from her house at Koduvalli House. Following a search by residents and police after the child went missing, the toddler’s body was found on a seawall nearby.

According to the charge sheet, Saranya committed the murder to live a life of comfort with Nidhin. Police filed the charge sheet before the Kannur First Class Magistrate Court on the 90th day after her arrest. Investigators initially suspected the child’s father, Pranav, due to marital discord, his sudden return home after months of separation, and circumstantial evidence such as his missing footwear. Statements from relatives and locals also pointed towards him in the early stages.

However, scientific evidence, including traces of saltwater found on Saranya’s clothes and postmortem findings that confirmed death due to severe head injuries caused by impact with rocks, shifted suspicion to the mother. After two days of sustained interrogation, Saranya confessed to the crime.

Investigators revealed that Saranya had called her estranged husband to stay overnight on the eve of the crime, carried out the murder between 3.30 am and 4.30 am, and initially attempted to blame him. Phone records later showed multiple missed calls from Nidhin on the night of the incident, strengthening the case against her.