Kannur ADM Naveen Babu found dead a day after CPI(M) leader accuses him of corruption

Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu was found dead in a case of suspected suicide at his residence on Tuesday, October 15. Though the reason behind the death remains unknown, it is speculated that Naveen was upset by the corruption allegations made against him by a CPI(M) leader on October 14, during his farewell meeting ahead of his transfer to Pathanamthitta. Naveen's death has triggered public outrage and protests against CPI(M) panchayat president PP Divya who had publicly raised the allegations against the ADM.

On October 14, during Naveen's farewell event, Divya had called a press conference and insinuated that Naveen had taken a bribe to grant a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for a petrol pump. According to reports, Divya did not have an invite for the event, for which Kannur District Collector Arjun Pandian was the chief guest.

Speaking during the farewell, Divya said, "I had called him [Naveen Babu] once to discuss the NOC for a petrol pump in Chengalayi. I had called him multiple times to visit the spot. Once, he told me that he visited the site and that it was difficult to give an NOC because of some bends and curves on the road. Later, the NOC for the petrol pump was given. I know how that was given, and I called this press conference to thank him." Insinuating that Naveen had taken a bribe to grant the NOC, she also said that the ADM should not behave "in a similar manner" at the new place he was transferred to.

Speaking to Media One, pump owner Prashant backed up Divya's allegations, stating that he used to visit the ADM's office twice in a week for six months to get the NOC. "[Naveen] had told me initially that he was yet to study the file and sought time. After three months, when I asked him if he would be visiting the site, he said he had no such plans. On October 6, the ADM demanded Rs 1 lakh from me and said the NOC would not be given if I did not pay up. I paid around Rs 98,500 in cash, which he said was enough. I had told Divya about this incident and how I got the NOC. Divya told me to immediately file a complaint with the Kerala Chief Minister," he said.

Prashant had filed a complaint against the ADM on October 10, in which he had levelled these allegations. He also stated in the complaint that the NOC was granted on October 8.

As per reports, Naveen was supposed to move to Pathanamthitta on Monday, October 14, to take charge as ADM. When he did not arrive at the railway station on time, his relatives contacted the authorities in Kannur. Upon inspection, the officials found his body at his house.

Meanwhile, opposition parties including the Congress and the BJP have come out in protest against the panchayat president, demanding that a case be filed against her for abetting suicide.

Naveen was a member of the NGO union. His wife Manjusha serves as the Tahasildar in Konni.