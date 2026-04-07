K C Venugopal alleges ‘secret meetings’ between Pinarayi Vijayan and BJP leaders

Alleging a series of “secret meetings” with top BJP leaders, AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal on Tuesday mounted a sharp attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, releasing an open letter that raises ten pointed questions over alleged backroom deals and governance issues ahead of the Assembly election.

Kerala goes to the polls on Thursday to elect 140 new MLAs.

Leading his charge, Venugopal questioned Vijayan’s private meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his Delhi residence, held without officials present.

He also flagged a similar breakfast meeting hosted by the Chief Minister for Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Kerala House, again in the absence of officials.

Further, he sought clarity on whether Vijayan held meetings with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari outside Delhi, asking if such interactions were part of any undisclosed understanding with the BJP-led Centre.

Framing the letter as a reflection of public concerns after a decade of LDF rule, Venugopal alleged that these engagements point to a covert political understanding, even as the Chief Minister publicly maintains a stance of opposition to the Centre.

The Congress leader also questioned the state government’s decision to go ahead with the PM SHRI scheme despite strong objections from the CPI, a key LDF ally.

He accused Vijayan of keeping coalition partners in the dark while entering into an understanding with the BJP, raising concerns over transparency within the ruling front.

On labour reforms, Venugopal alleged that the government quietly moved ahead with implementing central labour codes without consulting allies, while also increasing trade union registration fees steeply.

He asked whether such decisions marked a shift away from the Left’s pro-worker ideology.

The letter also revisited sensitive legal and corruption related issues.

Venugopal pointed to repeated adjournments in the SNC Lavalin case involving Vijayan, suggesting possible political interference.

He also raised questions about the alleged stalling of investigations into the Exalogic Solutions case and the status of Enforcement Directorate action against the Chief Minister’s son.

In another politically loaded allegation, Venugopal questioned the continued protection of ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar, who has faced accusations of links with RSS leaders and alleged involvement in the Thrissur Pooram controversy.

He further demanded details of a reported meeting between Vijayan and BJP leaders mediated by spiritual leader Sri M in the state capital.