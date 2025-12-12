Judge Honey Varghese warns media, says distorted reporting will be dealt with seriously

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Judge Honey M Varghese of the Ernakulam District and Sessions Court, who convicted six persons in the 2017 actor assault case on Friday, December 12, warned media and lawyers against publishing news reports distorting court proceedings.

On December 8, the judge had pronounced the much-awaited verdict in the case in which Malayalam actor Dileep was a key accused. The Court acquitted Dileep but convicted six others, including first accused Pulsar Suni of gangrape. The Court, however, decided to hear the six convicted persons on the question of sentence on Friday, December 12.

“You can enquire about my past and material background, but distorted portrayal of court proceedings and the justice system will not be tolerated. The court will take it very seriously and contemplate contempt proceedings,” the judge said in the court room.

Judge Honey Varghese said that she is not bothered by what is said about her specifically. However, distorted reporting of court proceedings will be dealt with seriously, the judge stressed.

The judge remarked that the case was one to be tried in strict compliance with the guidelines of the Supreme Court in Nipun Saxena v. Union of India, which bars disclosing the identity of the survivors or victims of sexual offences. However, much of the reporting in the case has failed to comply with the guidelines, the judge said.

After hearing the final arguments regarding sentencing, the judge posted the case for final sentencing at 3.30 pm.

All petitions that deal with contempt of court with respect to the case will be heard on December 18