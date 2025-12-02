Journalist and Malayalam TV anchor Sanal Potti passes away at 55

Journalist and former television presenter Sanal Potti (55), who was serving as the public relations manager at SCMS College, Kalamassery, passed away early Tuesday. He breathed his last around 3.30 am at St Joseph’s Hospital, Manjummel.

He had been undergoing prolonged treatment for kidney disease. Both kidneys had failed two years ago, and he had been surviving on regular dialysis. In an interview with Mathrubhumi recently, he spoke openly about his health struggles. “Sometimes I will lose my confidence. Some nights I am not able to sleep due to breathing issues. But I have to hold on,” he said.

Sanal Potti was a familiar face to Malayali audiences as the longtime host of the morning show on Asianet. Later, he headed the programme division at Jeevan TV while continuing as an anchor.

His health issues began in 2018 after a stroke, followed by complications leading to kidney failure. Despite this, he continued to stay active in the media and cultural circuits. His last public appearance was a few weeks ago at Changampuzha Park, Edappally, where he anchored the launch event of the documentary on Bulbul music.

His final published piece was an interview titled ‘Kathukale vedhanippikkathe Bulbul tharang’ in Mathrubhumi Weekly on October 12, an interaction with Ullas Ponnadi.

Colleagues, students and viewers remember him for his warmth and gentle communication style.