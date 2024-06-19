JD(S) in Kerala denounces party’s NDA alliance, says will form new entity

The Kerala unit of the Janata Dal (Secular), has decided to rebrand itself as a separate political party with a new name and identity. Currently, the party has an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre and the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala.
Following a party leadership meeting held at the JD(S) state committee office on Tuesday in Thiruvananthapuram, the leadership announced their decision to launch a new party with another name, flag, and electoral symbol. However, the party's state chief Mathew T Thomas said a final decision and an official announcement would be made only after looking into the legal aspects.
In Kerala, the party has two MLAs - K Krishnankutty and Mathew Thomas. Currently, K Krishnankutty, who represents Chittur in Palakkad district, is the member in Kerala cabinet and has served as the minister of Minister for Electricity of Kerala since 2021. In the previous LDF government, he served as Kerala's water resource minister.
“There is no compromise on the idea of democratic socialism. We will remain a part of the non-Congress and anti-BJP alliance and continue with the left front,” Mathew T Thomas told the media.
JD(S) was founded by the former prime minister HD Deve Gowda as a breakaway faction in 1999 when a faction of Janata Dal lent its support to the BJP-led NDA.
When Deve Gowda decided to join the NDA, the Kerala unit distanced itself from the decision. “We cannot cooperate with the NDA. Our party was formed as a result of opposition to the BJP,” said the leaders and declared they would continue to be in alliance with the LDF. However, CK Nanu, a former minister and JD(S) leader had resigned as the party's national vice president as a mark of protest against the decision.