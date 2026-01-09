Jailed for a crime he didn’t commit, Kannur man to get Rs 14 lakh compensation

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

More than seven years after he was wrongly branded a thief, arrested, and jailed for nearly two months, Kannur native V K Thajudheen has finally won a measure of justice. The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to pay him Rs 14 lakh in compensation for his illegal arrest and custodial suffering, including Rs 1 lakh each to his wife and three children.

Thajudheen, who worked in Qatar, was mistakenly identified as a chain-snatcher based on CCTV footage and harassed by the police in 2018 when he had returned to Kerala for his daughter’s wedding. He spent 54 days in jail for a crime he did not commit.

In an order delivered on October 14, 2025, Justice PM Manoj said the compensation was intended to ensure that police officers do not indulge in such “irresponsible conduct” and that it should serve as a deterrent against similar actions by other officials in the future. The judge also said that Thajudheen and his family were free to seek civil law remedies against the erring police officers. A copy of the order was published on January 8, 2026.

Speaking to TNM over the phone, Thajudheen said that while he got justice, he has not yet recovered from the physical and mental agony he suffered during the case. “I have suffered huge losses after my business collapsed following the case. This won’t compensate for all that. Still, I could say that I got justice. I will file a civil case against the officers responsible,” he said.

TNM had reported on Thajudheen’s ordeal in 2021.