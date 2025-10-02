Jacob Thomas, ex-Kerala DGP, wears RSS uniform at event, speaks of long association

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

On Wednesday, October 1, retired Kerala top cop Jacob Thomas donned the khaki again—not the Kerala police’s uniform that he hung up in 2020, but the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) ganavesham. The former Director General of Police (DGP) arrived in the unmistakable khaki pants and white shirt for a joint celebration of Vijayadashami and the RSS’s centenary anniversary conducted by the organisation’s Kumarapuram unit at Pallikkara in Ernakulam district.

Even though Jacob Thomas has been closely associated with the RSS for the past few years, Wednesday’s event was different—this was the first time he appeared in a public event wearing the uniform.

Speaking at the event, he said, "RSS has no religion, no language, no regionalism, no caste. This is an organisation that includes everyone and seeks everyone's strength.” Speaking to TNM after the event, he revealed that he is not a fresher to RSS events. In fact, he said he has attended RSS events for several years now, including during his time as a civil servant.

“While I was in service, I used to attend RSS functions in Kerala. I used to visit Bharatiya Vichara Kendra in Thiruvananthapuram, where they do research at their beautiful library. Having two PhDs, I am attracted to anyone who does research and publishes books or articles. During that time, I also got familiar with the RSS pracharaks in India,” he said.

‘Attracted to RSS’ objectives’

The former DGP said he was introduced to RSS ideology in 1997, when he was on a personal trip with his friend, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s then Kodagu district president, Kombarana Ganapathy Bopaiah. “He invited me for tea at a school managed by the RSS. The school manager, who was a friend of Bopaiah, told me about the RSS. I saw several posters in the school about nation building. Even though I knew what the RSS was, my closest encounter was that time,” he explained.

He said that the encounter introduced him to the ideals and objectives of the RSS. He explained that he understood that RSS has two objectives: rebuilding the nation and serving the people. “Since I was also doing the same things as a civil servant, I decided to ally with an organisation that had similar objectives, mission, and purpose as I,” he said.