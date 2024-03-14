Ivory Coast footballer racially abused, attacked in Kerala by spectators

An Ivory Coast footballer on Wednesday, March 13, lodged a police complaint against spectators of a football match in Kerala's Malappuram district alleging that he was racially abused and subjected to a mob attack. In his complaint, Dairrassouba Hassane Junior stated that a group of fans racially abused him and pelted stones at him on March 10 in Areekode, a village in Malappuram district, during a five-a-side football match.

Dairrassouba Hassane Junior was hired to play sevens football, a variation of association football played in India with seven players on each side, typically on a smaller field than a full-size football pitch. Football clubs sign semi-professional foreign players, mostly from West Africa, for big tournaments. Most of the organised tournaments are overseen by the Sevens Football Association (SFA).

Dairrassouba Hassane Junior was signed by a club named Jawahar Mavoor and the tournament was organised by a local association called Town Team Chemrakkattur.