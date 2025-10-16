It’s official: Messi’s Argentina to play in Kochi, confirms sponsor

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Putting an end to swirling rumours of cancellation, Reporter Broadcasting Company has officially confirmed the international friendly between Argentina and Australia at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi on November 17. Reporter Broadcasting Company are the official sponsors of the event.

The much-awaited clash will see World Cup champions Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, play on Indian soil for the first time. The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has formally confirmed the date, and the Kerala government has received official communication about the event, the organizers said in a statement.

Ticket prices will be announced shortly. Meanwhile, the Kochi stadium is undergoing a Rs 70-crore upgrade featuring new floodlights, seating, and enhanced security arrangements. District authorities under the Ernakulam Collector’s supervision have already begun preparations to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the match.

As part of security arrangements, all shops and temporary stalls around the Kaloor stadium have been removed ahead of the event.

Before the highly-anticipated match, a musical night featuring A R Rahman and rapper Hanumankind, and a dazzling drone show will be held on November 16.

The confirmation follows recent reports from Argentine media suggesting the fixture might be moved to Morocco, reigniting doubts among fans. However, Reporter Broadcasting Company Managing Director Anto Augustine dismissed the speculation, asserting that “there is no change in plans” and that the world champions will play in Kochi as scheduled.

The fixture will be part of Argentina’s preparation schedule ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Lionel Messi, who led Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar 2022, is expected to captain the side, though formal confirmation on the squad list will be announced closer to the date.

For generations of Indian football lovers, particularly in Kerala, who have passionately followed Argentina since the days of Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi’s presence in Kerala will be nothing short of historic.