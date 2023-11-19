Israel PM should be shot to death for ‘manslaughter’: Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan

Congress Member of Parliament (MP) from Kasargod in Kerala, Rajmohan Unnithan, said that the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, should be shot to death without trial for the kind of ‘manslaughter’ he was doing in Gaza. The parliamentarian was speaking at a pro-Palestine rally in Kasargod, organised by the United Muslim Jama-ath, on Friday, November 17. The MP added that anyone who takes up arms to save their homeland, to save their siblings, and to save a whole people, should not be called a terrorist.

According to reports, Rajmohan referred to the Nuremberg trials conducted during the Second World War for those involved in war crimes. The Allies had carried out the trials against the Nazis after they were defeated in the war. Those identified as war criminals were shot dead without a trial. Rajmohan said that Benjamin Netanyahu was a war criminal who should be similarly executed.