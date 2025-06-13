Israel for long has been known as rowdy nation: CM Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday reacted to Israel's airstrikes across Iran, saying this was not acceptable.

“Israel, for long, has been known as a rowdy nation. This has been so and is known to all. They think that with the support of the US, they can do anything,” said CM Vijayan while speaking to the media.

“What we have now heard is really disgusting, as an attack on Iran just cannot be accepted. This is a threat to world peace and all should oppose this arbitrary action,” added the CM.

Israel launched major airstrikes against Iran in the early hours of Friday morning, significantly escalating tensions in the region and raising the spectre of a broader conflict between the long-standing rivals. The attacks come amid mounting concerns over Tehran’s nuclear programme and its perceived threat to Israeli national security.