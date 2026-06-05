‘Islamic-friendly gym’ triggers row in Kerala, trainer says no communal motive

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The announcement of an ‘Islamic-friendly gym’ in Kerala’s Palakkad has sparked debate in the state, with right-wing organisations raising allegations of communalism.

In the last week of May, fitness trainer Nawaz Muthu T announced the re-launch of ASB Gym in Puthunagaram, through a video posted on social media. He explained that the facility would operate without loud music and provide separate timings and spaces for men and women.

Following the announcement, he faced severe criticism, some going to the extent of alleging that this was an implementation of Sharia law in Kerala.

Prasanth Sivan, the district president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, filed a police complaint against Nawaz. In his complaint to the Palakkad District Superintendent of Police, he alleged that the gym was fostering communal polarisation and threatening public harmony and requested an immediate investigation and registration of FIR under relevant provisions.

Following the controversy, Nawaz clarified that his intentions were not to promote communalism. “It is being portrayed as a gym that imposes Islamic rules, but that is not true,” he stated, explaining that the gym atmosphere is designed to be Islamic-friendly to make it easier for individuals who prefer such a setting.

“It was not set up with the intention of excluding anyone, nor is there a stipulation that prohibits people of different beliefs or backgrounds from attending. Loud music will not be played in the gym; however, those who enjoy listening to music can do so through their headphones,” he said.

ASB Gym has been operating in Puthunagaram since 2012. With competition in the market increasing, the original owner decided to quit the business and handed the gym over to Nawaz. Nawaz then chose to re-launch it as an ‘Islamic-friendly’ establishment.

The video and controversy

In the announcement video, Nawaz clarified that he renovated the 15-year-old ASB Gym and adapted it into an ‘Islamic-friendly’ gym. He said that it would be the first ‘Islamic-friendly’ gym in Kerala.

A pinned comment under the Instagram video stated that the gym would operate in accordance with Islamic principles. “That means there will be no music, private parts of the body should be appropriately covered, and men and women will not work out together. Separate timings will be provided for both genders. Unnecessary conversations or discussions will not be part of the environment. People of all religions, as well as those with no religious affiliation, are welcome to join together,” it said.

In a subsequent video, Nawaz reiterated that the gym would be open to people of all faiths.

Speaking with TNM, Prasanth Sivan, BJP district president who filed the police complaint against Nawaz, said that he plans to file a complaint with the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He said, "Nowadays, even countries like Saudi Arabia are relaxing their laws. In the past, Saudi women were not allowed to drive, but now they are given driving licenses. When even Muslim countries are evolving, it seems that Kerala is moving in the opposite direction. When things regress like this, people naturally begin to suspect that there may be hidden agendas behind it."