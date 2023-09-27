Interview: Journalist R Sunil says Kerala police thought he was a nuisance

Kerala-based journalist R Sunil Raveendran was booked by the Agali police in Palakkad district for writing articles on tribal land alienation in Attappadi. He has been slapped with Section (120) of the Kerala Police Act (KP Act), for causing public nuisance and breaching law and order. The case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by a person named Joseph Kurien. Speaking to TNM, Sunil said that the case was not just because of one story he wrote, but because the police considers all his reporting from Attappadi a nuisance. “I have been active in the Adivasi issues of Attappadi since 2001, and apart from writing about them I have also been proactively connected to their struggles,” he said. Sunil is a senior journalist who now works with Madhyamam.