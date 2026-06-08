'Insult to democratic values': Vijayan attacks CM Revanth Reddy on Hydraa row

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The political confrontation between Kerala Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has resurfaced, with Vijayan launching a fresh attack on the Congress leader over his reported remarks on the naming of the HYDRAA enforcement agency in Telangana.

In a strongly worded social media post, Vijayan described Reddy’s statement as shocking and an insult to democratic values.

He alleged that Reddy had admitted that the name HYDRAA, the system created by the Telangana government for demolition and encroachment removal drives, was inspired by Adolf Hitler.

Vijayan questioned how a Chief Minister in a democratic country could draw inspiration from Hitler, whom he described as one of history’s most brutal dictators.

He alleged that such remarks exposed the real political character of the Congress party and revived concerns about its approach towards democratic values.

The latest exchange comes against the backdrop of a bitter war of words between Vijayan and CM Reddy during the Kerala Assembly election campaign.

The two leaders had repeatedly clashed over political issues, with the confrontation at one stage turning personal.

Vijayan’s remark targeting CM Reddy, “dash mone Revantha”, during the campaign had drawn criticism from several quarters, with many questioning whether such language was appropriate from a Chief Minister.

The latest attack indicates that the political rivalry between the two leaders continues beyond the election season.

Vijayan, in his post, also linked Reddy’s remarks to what he described as the Chief Minister’s earlier association with Sangh Parivar politics and argued that such positions reflected the Congress party's inability to effectively oppose the BJP and the RSS.

The Congress party and the Telangana CM Reddy have not yet responded to Vijayan’s latest criticism.

The renewed exchange comes at a time when both the Congress and the Left are attempting to sharpen their political narratives, with ideological differences and leadership styles becoming central points of attack.