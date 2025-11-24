Inside the Kerala church accused of spreading doomsday fears among Catholics

This story is part five of our series, 'The Spirituality Industry: A Deep Reporting Project', in which we will look at various religious cults in the country, where they get their funds from, their secrets and why they are attractive among certain age groups, communities, etc. Read the other four parts here.

Around 2009, a farmer and his family, all ardent followers of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, left to join a newly formed, much smaller church. They moved out of their joint household in Kerala’s Kannur district, cut all ties with their relatives, and even pulled their children out of school.

“They stopped talking to us,” an elderly relative said. “They were not interested in maintaining any relationship.”

Soon, the whispers became unease and spread to neighbours.

In the next couple of years, the Emperor Emmanuel Church that the family joined started a prayer group in the same village.

Many from the village and from across Kerala began shifting their allegiance to the new church. That’s what set off the first alarm bells among Catholic authorities.

A Catholic follower recalled how a priest warned his church about a ‘cult’. “We were told that this cult thinks the world will end in 2012 and is building a Noah’s Ark. Only those who enter it will be saved,” he said.

At the heart of the Emperor Emmanuel Church are the teachings of Joseph Ponnara, a retired drawing teacher from Idukki whom they consider their prophet. He passed away in 2017 and his followers run the church now.

Preparing for Christ’s believed Second Coming is a central tenet of the Emperor Emmanuel Church, earning them the scorn of Catholic authorities and accusations of being a ‘doomsday cult’.

But nearly two decades since its founding, the Emperor Emmanuel Church continues to thrive. Ponnara established the church in the mid-2000s. Its followers have grown from a handful to an estimated 50,000 in Kerala and over a lakh across India.

Ponnara and the early founding members came from the Syro-Malabar tradition, positioning their movement as a challenge from within.

Their rejection of clerical authority was one of the early points of conflict. The Syro-Malabar establishment responded strongly in the late 2000s, issuing pastoral letters, public warnings, and eventually a book accusing Emperor Emmanuel members of “straying from the faith”.

To Catholic orthodoxy, the Emperor Emmanuel Church remains a breakaway group that distorts scripture, exploits apocalyptic beliefs, and causes deep rifts in families.

To its followers, it is a community of faith that rejects religious hierarchy and seeks to prepare believers for the Second Coming of Christ.

Between these opposing views lies a story about belief, dissent, and the reshaping of religious life in Kerala — one that continues to divide families, churches, and neighbourhoods.