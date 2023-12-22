Indian film 2018 does not make it to Oscars shortlist

Malayalam survival drama 2018 - Everyone is a Hero, which was India's official entry to the Best Foreign Language Film category, is out of the Oscars race. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Friday, December 22, announced the shortlists in 10 categories for the upcoming 96th Oscars ceremony, where Margot Robbie-starrer Barbie received maximum nods.

Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, 2018 - Everyone is a Hero is based on the unprecedented rains and floods that hit Kerala in 2018. It was chosen as it addresses a global issue and depicts the harrowing realities of what a natural calamity is for common people. The film stars Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Narain and Lal. It was the fourth Malayalam film to be picked as India’s official entry for the Oscars, after Mohanlal’s Guru (1997), the thriller drama Adaminte Makan Abu (2011) and the much talked about Lijo Jose Pellissery movie Jallikattu (2019). However, none of these films had received nominations.

Overall, Greta Gerwig’s meta-comedy Barbie had the most mentions including sound, original song for its three submissions from Billie Eilish (‘What I Was Made For?’), Dua Lipa (‘Dance the Night’) and Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (‘I’m Just Ken’), and original score, from the latter duo, reports Variety. The big miss for Barbie was in makeup and hairstyling, which was the category that yielded the most surprises.

