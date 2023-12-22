India reports one more COVID-19 death from Kerala

One person died of COVID-19 in Kerala on Thursday, December 21, according to the data published by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW). The state also reported 265 new cases on the same day, while 275 infected persons have been cured or discharged from hospitals. Kerala has the highest COVID-19 testing rate in the country.

No other state reported deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday. On Wednesday, India had reported six COVID-19 deaths, of which three were from Kerala, two from Karnataka, and one from Punjab.

On Thursday, India reported 328 new cases of COVID-19 including Kerala’s 265. According to the MOHFW, Tamil Nadu reported 15 new cases, Karnataka 13, Gujarat nine, Maharashtra eight, Telangana and Puducherry five, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh three cases each. At present, there are 2997 active cases of COVID-19 in India.