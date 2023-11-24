In unprecedented step, Thamarassery Bishop strips dissident priest Fr Aji of all rights

In an unprecedented move, the Bishop of Thamarassery Remigiose Inchananiyil issued an order stripping Fr Aji Puthiyaparambil of his rights and freedom. Aji Puthiyaparambil, a Catholic priest under the Thamarassery diocese of the Syro Malabar church, had stepped down from priestly ministerial duties in April this year, calling for the reform of the church. Following this, the diocese constituted a tribunal against him to try him for various alleged offences including seditious acts against the church hierarchy. Aji received the order, dated November 10, following his appeal that cited procedural lapses in the constitution of the tribunal.

The letter from Bishop Inchananiyil includes a series of stringent prohibitions. It prohibits Aji from exercising his priestly duties in public, imposing strict regulations on his freedom of speech and movement. According to the Bishop's letter, Aji is permitted to celebrate Holy Mass only in the private chapel at the Diocesan Priests Home in Marykunnu, Kozhikode, where he is mandated to reside until the conclusion of the trial. "Fr Thomas (Aji) Puthiyaparambil is not only prohibited from exercising sacred orders till the conclusion of the penal trial but also prohibited from public reception of Holy Communion,” the order read.

The bishop enforced restrictions on Aji's media engagements, stating, "I hereby prohibit you till further orders from participating in any TV Channel discussions or interviews. Moreover, you are prohibited from writing and publishing anything through the instruments of mass media."