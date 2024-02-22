In epic gaffe, Kerala BJP adds ‘Union govt famous for corruption’ song on playlist

A campaign song by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala contained the lines, “Let’s join our hands to defeat the union government’s rule, which is famous for corruption.” Yes, you read that right. The ‘wrong’ lyrics have ended up embarrassing the party, which hurriedly rushed to put the blame on its IT cell.

The faux pas happened on Wednesday, February 21 when BJP’s Kerala Padayatra reached Ponnani in Malappuram district and songs were played during a break. Since the event was live-streamed, videos of the incident were recorded and shared by several social media users.