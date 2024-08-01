In Chooralmala, a haunting fear, shouts of rescuers and the roar of a raging river

Located approximately 13 km from Meppadi town, past the still visible scars of the 2019 landslide in Puthumala, Chooralmala sits quietly by its namesake river. “This wasn’t a river, it was a tiny rivulet,” Shyju, a local resident, told TNM. “There was a bridge that connected us to Mundakkai and Attamala. But on that day, this rivulet transformed into a raging river, overflowing with a force and sound we had never witnessed before.”

Now, what’s left in Chooralmala is a haunting fear, shouts of rescuers and the rushing sound of the river. The rain, which began on July 28, has not stopped, with its intensity fluctuating.

Three to four kilometres before we reach Chooralmala, ambulances are lined up, waiting for their turn. The wait is not long; every 30 minutes, one of the ambulances can be seen rushing to the riverbank. At the edge of Chooralmala, where the town abruptly ends due to the landslide, the Indian Army’s Madras Engineer Group (MEG) is constructing an iron bridge, aided by machinery brought in from crusher units.