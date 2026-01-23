In brief Kerala visit, PM Modi addresses BJP workers, holds outreach meetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, January 23 undertook a brief but politically significant visit to Kerala’s capital, combining the inauguration of Union projects with a public address and a series of meetings that touched on governance, social outreach, and emerging political alignments in the state.

The Prime Minister, who spent less than four hours in Thiruvananthapuram, addressed a large gathering of BJP workers at Putharikandam Maidan, where he referred to the party’s recent victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and framed it as an indication of changing political currents in Kerala.

“I’m happy to be in the land of Sree Padmanabhan,” Modi said at the outset of his address. Referring to the civic body result, he added, “Whenever I come to Kerala, you give me your best. But this time, I see a new urge and hope. I’m sure change has begun in Kerala.”

The PM drew parallels with the BJP’s early political growth in other parts of the country, recalling that before 1987 the party had limited electoral presence. “From winning the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the BJP will reach Kerala too,” he said, describing the result as historic.

Modi used the platform to criticise both the ruling Left Democratic Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front, accusing them of corruption, lack of accountability, and failure to deliver development. He alleged that the two fronts had alternated power for decades without addressing key governance issues and called on voters to question this pattern.

He also alleged that the Left government had stalled the implementation of several Union schemes, including drinking water projects and PM-SHRI schools. Contrasting governance before and after 2014, he said earlier administrations had focused on announcements rather than delivery, while his government had emphasised direct benefit transfers to eliminate leakages.

Infrastructure development featured prominently in the speech, with the PM citing the Vizhinjam Port project as an example of economic potential. He alleged that corruption had delayed infrastructure works in the past and accused political opponents of stalling progress.

Referring to the Sabarimala gold theft case, Modi said those responsible would be punished if given the opportunity to govern, calling it “Modi’s guarantee”.

Outside the public meeting, the PM held a series of interactions that underlined outreach to specific communities and political groups. He met a delegation of the Akhila Kerala Dheevara Sabha, an organisation representing fisherfolk, and later posted on social media: “It was a delight to interact with a delegation of the Akhila Kerala Dheevara Sabha. Exchanged perspectives on issues relating to Kerala’s progress.”

He added that the organisation had done commendable work for fishermen and said, “Over the last decade, the NDA [National Democratic Alliance] government has worked extensively for fishermen. Our emphasis has been on ensuring better markets and technology for them.”

In a politically significant meeting, Modi also met industrialist Sabu M Jacob, whose party Twenty20 recently joined the BJP-led NDA in Kerala. “Had a wonderful meeting with Shri Sabu M Jacob Ji in Thiruvananthapuram. I warmly welcome Twenty20 to the NDA family,” the PM wrote, describing the partnership as reflecting a commitment to people-centric governance.

The Prime Minister also met Swamis associated with the Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom Trust, Sivagiri Mutt, Varkala, later stating that their work had contributed to social service, education, and community welfare, rooted in the ideals of Sree Narayana Guru.

Concluding his visit, Modi posted a brief message saying, “Thank you Thiruvananthapuram! The energy and vibrancy were unparalleled.”

The visit comes in the backdrop of the BJP’s recent municipal breakthrough in the state capital and signals continued political engagement by the party in Kerala ahead of future elections.