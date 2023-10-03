In a first, Kerala Catholic priest joins BJP, removed from vicarship

Hours after a Catholic priest in Kerala joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday, October 2, he was temporarily removed from the position of the vicar of the St Thomas Catholic Church in Idukki district. Earlier in the day, the Kerala unit of the BJP got a prize catch after 62-year-old Catholic priest Fr Kuriakose Mattem joined the saffron party. BJP sources said that this is the first time a Catholic priest in Kerala has joined the saffron party.

Speaking to IANS, BJP's Idukki district president KS Aji said that the party is presently running a membership campaign. “After we came to know that Fr Kuriakose Mattem was interested in joining our party, we went and met him. He agreed that he will take party membership, which has been given. Fr Kuriakose Mattem is of the opinion that there is a wrong impression about the BJP, as many things are not correctly presented,” Aji said.

“I don’t agree with the common belief that the BJP is not the party for Christians,” said Kuriakose.