IMD says heavy rain likely in Kerala till July 5, advises caution

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in six districts of Kerala on Tuesday, July 2. The districts include Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod. A yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 to 115.5 mm within 24 hours. Thunderstorms are also expected.

IMD has also issued a yellow alert for five districts, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod on Wednesday, July 3. Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms is predicted in most parts of Kerala till July 5.