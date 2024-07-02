IMD says heavy rain likely in Kerala till July 5, advises caution

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in six districts of Kerala on Tuesday, July 2. The districts include Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod. A yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 to 115.5 mm within 24 hours. Thunderstorms are also expected.
IMD has also issued a yellow alert for five districts, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod on Wednesday, July 3. Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms is predicted in most parts of Kerala till July 5.
IMD also issued special instructions for the public.
Residents in the coastal area should remain alert to the straining sea attack and prepare to evacuate if necessary.
Based on the warnings, People who live in houses with weak roofs should be prepared to relocate.
People who live in disaster-prone areas should prepare an emergency kit.
Avoid nighttime travel in hilly areas.
Everyone should be cautious of the risk of trees or poles falling due to strong wind.
People should not be allowed to cross rivers, swim or fish in rivers or other water bodies during heavy rain.
Following the onset of the monsoon, fever cases have risen in Kerala. In June, 2,45,625 fever cases were reported in the state. According to the health department data, 2,207 cases were of dengue and 345 were of H1N1. Four dengue deaths and five H1N1 deaths were reported in June.