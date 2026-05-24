IMD predicts five days of heavy rain in Kerala anticipating early onset of Monsoon

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday, May 24, issued a five-day rainfall forecast predicting isolated heavy rainfall across several districts of Kerala. The state is also likely to witness an early onset of the Southwest Monsoon as weather systems continue to strengthen over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

On May 24, the IMD issued an orange warning for Ernakulam district and yellow warnings for 11 districts, excluding Palakkad and Wayanad. The weather department has also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds of up to 40 kmph at isolated places across all districts of Kerala.

According to reports, the barrage shutters of the Bhoothathankettu dam will be opened due to rising water levels caused by heavy rain. Authorities have warned people residing along the banks of the Periyar river to remain vigil and exercise caution.

On Sunday, yellow warnings were issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kollam, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts. On Monday, May 25, yellow alerts will remain in place for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad.

On May 26, yellow warnings were issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam. The alerts will continue on May 27 for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha. On May 28, the warnings were extended to Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki.

While an orange warning indicates the possibility of “heavy to very heavy rain” with an intensity of rainfall 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm within a 24-hour period, a yellow warning indicates the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm.

The IMD has warned that the rainfall may lead to waterlogging on major roads, causing traffic congestion. Flooding and waterlogging are also likely in low-lying areas and near riverbanks. There is a possibility of uprooted trees damaging power infrastructure, along with partial damage to houses and huts. The weather department has also cautioned about the risk of landslides and landslips in vulnerable regions. People have been advised to avoid non-essential travel and remain in safe locations.

Meanwhile, Health Minister K Muraleedharan chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday to review the progress of pre-monsoon preventive measures. During the meeting, the Minister directed officials to intensify health and safety preparedness activities ahead of the monsoon season.