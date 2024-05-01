IMD issues heat wave alert in four districts of Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heat wave alert in four districts of Kerala. While an orange alert was issued in Palakkad district, yellow alerts were issued to Alappuzha, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts from April 30 to May 2. According to the IMD colour codes, the green alert indicates ‘no warning’, yellow indicates ‘keep a watch’, orange indicates ‘to be on alert’, and red indicates a ‘warning for an immediate action.’

As per IMD website, the maximum temperature in Palakkad is likely to be around 41 degree celsius until May 4. The temperature will be around 40 degree celsius in Thrissur and 39 degree celsius in Kollam. Many isolated places in Kerala are also likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning, IMD said.

The intense heat waves have claimed three lives already in the state, the recent death being reported from Alappuzha on Tuesday, April 29. Earlier, two sunstroke deaths were reported from Palakkad and Kannur. Following which the government has directed all the educational institutions in Palakkad to stay closed till May 2, and advised the public to be cautious.