IMD issues heat warning for Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kannur

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a temperature warning for three districts in Kerala for Monday, February 19. The IMD has stated that the maximum temperatures are likely to be around 37˚C in Kozhikode, and 36˚C in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur districts, which is 3 to 4˚C above normal.
Kannur recorded the highest temperature of 37.9˚C in the state on February 18, followed by Punalur (37.2˚C). Thiruvananthapuram recorded 34.5˚C.
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has also issued an advisory urging people to take precautionary measures as exposure to high heat can cause many serious health problems such as sunstroke, sunburn and dehydration. KSDMA has issued the following directions:
> Avoid exposing the body to direct sunlight for a long time during the day from 11 am to 3 pm.
> Drink as much water as possible, even if you are not thirsty. Avoid dehydrating drinks like alcohol, coffee, tea and carbonated soft drinks during the day. Clean drinking water should be ensured for students in educational institutions and air circulation should be ensured in classrooms. Water availability should also be ensured in the examination halls during the examination period.
> Wear loose, light colored cotton clothes. It is better to use an umbrella or a hat.
> Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables. Encourage the use of ORS solution, Sambharam etc.
> Establishments should ensure that their respective online food delivery operators on two wheelers are safe during noon time (11 am to 3 pm). They should be instructed to dress appropriately to avoid exposure to heat and also be allowed to rest for a short time during the journey if necessary.
> Construction workers, agricultural laborers, street vendors, and those engaged in any other strenuous work may adjust their working hours. Ensure adequate rest at work.
> Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles.