IMD issues heat warning for Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kannur

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a temperature warning for three districts in Kerala for Monday, February 19. The IMD has stated that the maximum temperatures are likely to be around 37˚C in Kozhikode, and 36˚C in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur districts, which is 3 to 4˚C above normal.

Kannur recorded the highest temperature of 37.9˚C in the state on February 18, followed by Punalur (37.2˚C). Thiruvananthapuram recorded 34.5˚C.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has also issued an advisory urging people to take precautionary measures as exposure to high heat can cause many serious health problems such as sunstroke, sunburn and dehydration. KSDMA has issued the following directions: