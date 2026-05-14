Illegal construction, excessive waste, lack of enforcement: Problems galore in Varkala

But all is not hunky-dory in this beach and temple town. The Varkala Cliff and Papanasam beach continue to present a dismal picture of neglect despite their status as an ecologically sensitive sites. The Varkala Cliff, a geo-heritage site from the Mio-Pliocene age dating back to millions of years, is undergoing rapid degradation due to severe monsoons, high waves, and landslides. The lack of conservation infrastructure and proper carrying capacity management threaten the stability of the area.

Besides natural calamities, there are multiple manmade problems too. Once upon a time, the cliff top was green with coconut trees sans any permanent structures, say old-time residents of Varkala. During the early 90s, temporary, thatched sheds used to be put up during the tourist season for about three months. However, subsequently, permanent structures cropped up without any licence from the municipality.

According to activists, the increase in unauthorised construction of cafes and resorts on the beaches and fragile cliff sites has put immense pressure on the region.

“Illegal structures within 10 metres of the cliff edge, including highly dangerous constructions in landslide prone zones, are seen in plenty. Despite issuing notices repeatedly to many of the owners over the years, they secured a stay to prevent any action,” says SJ Sanjeev of the Environmental Protection and Research Council (EPRC).

Pointing out the lack of effective enforcement action from the local administration, Sanjeev adds, “Despite repeated complaints and intervention by EPRC and other activists and environmentalists, nothing has been done except routine inspections without meaningful outcomes. Numerous illegal construction activities continue in the Varkala cliff region, indicating a persistent and ongoing pattern of violations.”

He says he has also raised the issues of corruption in regulatory enforcement as well as administrative negligence with the concerned authorities over the years.

Varkala also faces a host of challenges like excessive waste generation and strained garbage management systems. High volumes of plastic and solid waste from tourist activities are improperly disposed of, affecting the beach’s cleanliness and marine life. The laterite cliff is plagued by sanitation and environmental concerns.

“Stringent action should be taken against the resorts and restaurants that are pumping waste water from their kitchens out of the cliff through pipes laid under the footpath. The unchecked discharge of sewage water trickling into the beach through pipes aimed at the sea, causing unbearable stench and severe water pollution, is not only a health hazard but an eyesore,” says Rohit AL, convenor of the Papanasam Residents’ Association.

According to Ramachandra Potti, managing director of Vision Varkala Infrastructure Development Corporation (VVID), an organisation founded in 2013 to protect Varkala’s interests, “The cliff is under disintegration. Some of the action plans of VVID are aimed at proper management of water drainage and the installation of a geotube to reduce coastal erosion.”