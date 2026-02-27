IIT Palakkad student attacked: Cops suspect insider, students allege inaction by college

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

On February 23, a female student from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Palakkad was physically attacked on campus with a nail-studded wooden stick. Police have now concluded that the attacker is also someone associated with the institute.

Meanwhile, students who spoke to TNM on the condition of anonymity alleged that despite the gravity of the incident, IIT authorities are reluctant to take legal action.

They also alleged that IIT failed to take steps to file a police complaint, leading to student protests on campus.

“The complaint was filed by the victim’s parents at midnight. The institution did not file it. When students asked about this, campus authorities said that they had spoken verbally to the police. Even though the incident occurred on campus, they are not ready to file a case,” the source said.

The Kasaba police in Palakkad have registered an FIR in the early hours of February 24 under sections 118(2) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 109(1) (attempt to murder), and 126(2) (wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The 21-year-old who is from Tamil Nadu, is a final year engineering student. She suffered injuries above the right eye, on the forehead and on the head. She is currently under medical supervision at a private hospital in Coimbatore.

The attack has triggered security concerns at the premier institute.

The unknown attacker

The attack took place while the satudent was jogging alone. According to students, this occurred around 7:10 pm on a stretch of road that has no CCTV or other security measures. The road runs between the APJ Abdul Kalam block and the student mess.

The attacker allegedly first struck the student above her right eye with a wooden weapon studded with nails. As she fell to the ground, the attacker allegedly attempted to hit her again.

Luckily, a food delivery agent arrived at the spot at that moment, prompting the attacker to flee the campus over the boundary wall.





The injured student was initially taken to the campus clinic and then to the Palakkad Institute of Medical Science (PIMS). Later, she was shifted to a private hospital in Coimbatore.

Sources further told TNM that the student was unable to fully identify the attacker but recalled that he was wearing a blue garment and a wristwatch.

Sources also said that security guards were absent at the time of the attack. “The security came to the scene around 10.45 pm — more than three hours after the incident."

The incident sparked protests on campus, with hundreds of students gathering late into the night and demanding swift action.

Attacker is from IIT

Speaking with TNM, Sujith, the Circle Inspector (CI) of Kasaba police station, said they were alerted immediately after the attack. “When we reached the campus, the student had been taken to a hospital. Then we took her statement from the hospital,” he added.

Sujith also said that police have examined CCTV footage from other locations on campus. “We reached the conclusion that the crime must have been committed by an individual from the institute. We’ve already begun our investigation in that direction.”





Police further said there are around 5000 people on campus, including students, faculty, and other staff. “It is a huge task to question everyone, but we’ve begun the procedure,” he added.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media, IIT advisor KM Unni said that this is the first time such an attack has occurred at the institute. He also added that additional security measures had been initiated.