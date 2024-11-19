‘If you could post on FB, why not file complaint?’, asks SC to survivor, grants Siddique bail

Siddique was booked by the Museum police in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram on August 27 under charges of rape and criminal intimidation. Justice CS Dias of the Kerala High Court had earlier denied Siddique’s anticipatory bail plea citing that there is prima facie evidence to show his involvement in the crime and that his custodial interrogation is ‘inevitable’ for the case.

In the Supreme Court, Siddique’s main contention for seeking bail was built entirely on discrediting the survivor by pulling up posts from her Facebook account and citing her delay in filing a complaint. He submitted 17 annexures, 12 of which were the survivor’s Facebook posts. Siddique argued that the posts portrayed her as someone capable of "vitriol and profanity" rather than a “vulnerable woman”. This was the same argument he put forth before the Kerala High Court, but the HC described such statements as “unwarranted and uncharitable”.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Siddique, also argued that the complaint was filed because of ongoing friction between AMMA and the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), an organisation which pressurised the Kerala government to constitute the Justice Hema Committee, whose report revealed rampant sexual harassment and power abuse in the Malayalam film industry. The survivor in Siddique’s case had spoken up about the alleged assault in 2019, but in the wake of the Hema Committee report, which has triggered a new Me Too wave in the Malayalam film industry, she approached the police and filed a complaint.

Appearing for the survivor, senior advocate Vrinda Grover broke down how Siddique groomed the young woman through messages on social media from 2014. Elaborating on how he approached the survivor on Facebook by liking her photos and messaging her, she said, “This is how grooming takes place and it takes immense courage for a woman to come forward with a complaint of rape.”

Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, who appeared for the State of Kerala, also brought it to the court’s attention that Siddique was not cooperative with the investigation and that he tried to tamper with evidence. In an earlier hearing, Justice Bela Trivedi had asked Siddique to cooperate with the investigation and granted interim bail.

The survivor said in her complaint that Siddique allegedly invited the survivor to a hotel and assaulted her. Siddique, however, denied the allegations. He also resigned from the general secretary position of AMMA and his whereabouts remained unknown for a few days until his bail hearing in the Kerala HC.