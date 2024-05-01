I-T Dept seizes Rs 1 crore from Thrissur District Committee of CPI(M)

The Income Tax department on Tuesday, April 30, seized Rs 1 crore from the Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s Thrissur District Committee in Kerala. The money was seized when it was brought to be deposited back at the Bank of India branch in Thrissur, where the party holds an account, media reports said. The account was earlier frozen by the Income Tax Department.

According to reports, CPI(M) Thrissur District Secretary MM Varghese had come to deposit the unspent money which the party had withdrawn earlier. The I-T department recorded the statement of MM Varghese, and asked the party to submit the source of the money. Speaking to the media, Varghese said the I-T department’s action was part of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation.

I-T officials also asked to verify the serial numbers to make sure it had the same currency notes that were withdrawn, reports said.