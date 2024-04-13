I don’t think she is alive, says father of Kerala student Jesna, missing for 6 years

As per reports, in his petition, James alleged that though he gave information about an unknown friend of Jesna, the CBI didn’t investigate it. He said he was ready to provide digital evidence, including a photo of the friend. James alleged that the CBI did not check the blood-stained cloth found in Jesna's house. Meanwhile, the lawyer who appeared for CBI informed the court that they had not found such cloth from Jesna’s house.

The court directed the CBI investigation officer to appear before the court on April 19 to submit an explanation about the allegations. James said he would reveal more information regarding his missing daughter on April 19. “I have been constantly investigating this case and I have a team, including my friends. My team and I studied the investigation reports of every agency that has investigated the case so far,” he said.

James added that some people were trying to politically exploit the case by alleging ‘love jihad,’ and clarified he didn’t believe in such allegations. ‘Love jihad’ refers to a bogus claim made by the Hindu right wing that Muslim men are ‘luring’ Hindu women into marriages to convert them to Islam.

In January, the CBI rejected the involvement of religious extremist groups behind the disappearance of Jesna and confirmed that she was not converted to any other religion.

Kerala police even took her father and a friend for brain mapping but ended up with no evidence.