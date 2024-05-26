Hyderabad tourists follow GPS, end up in a stream in Kerala

Four tourists from Hyderabad learned the perils of trusting GPS navigation a little too much during a recent trip to Kerala. Koushik, Yashwanth (driver), Madhan, and Abhi were driving along, following Google Maps on their way from Kottayam to Alappuzha, when things took a decidedly unwanted turn – literally.

According to reports, heavy rain caused the stream to overflow, submerging the adjacent road. Unfamiliar with the area, the group continued driving based on GPS guidance, eventually entering the overflowing stream, mistaking it for the road. The incident occurred near the Kadavu bridge around 3 am on Saturday, May 25.

According to the passengers, the accident happened because the car followed the app's directions without proper visibility. When the vehicle fell into the water, the passengers broke the windows to escape. The car drifted a bit before it eventually sank.

Local residents immediately began a rescue operation, soon joined by police and Fire and Rescue Services. A few hours later, the vehicle was retrieved from the water. According to police, the car driver confused the stream for a waterlogged road.