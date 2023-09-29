How the Kerala police debunked a soldier's lie about a PFI attack

Shine claimed that he accompanied the men to a rubber estate on the Mukkada Chanappara road, and upon reaching, one of the men kicked him from behind. Four other persons allegedly assaulted him, lifted him off the ground, tied his hands and closed his mouth with tape. Shine Kumar claimed they forced him face down on the ground and then lifted him up again. The men then tore his T-shirt in the back and wrote ‘PFI’ using green paint that they carried with them, and left him there, he said. He then managed to reach the hospital. Based on his complaint, Kadakkal police registered a First Information Report (FIR).

Catching the bluff

“What struck the police was that he had no injuries on his body, not even a scratch, no stains or signs of being attacked on his body and T-shirt. Mukkada is a central place and even if it had happened, someone – residents or passersby – must have noticed such a large group of people or heard the commotion,” said Kollam Police Chief Sunil ML. The police found discrepancies in Shine’s version of events, especially regarding his statement about handing over cash to his friend Joshy.

Shine’s Google Pay details revealed that he had not received money from Joshy. Mobile tower signals told the police that Joshy was actually at Shine’s house for dinner that night. “There was a party organised that night to celebrate the first birthday of Shine’s child and for Onam on 28, which is celebrated in parts of Kerala. We found that they were together that night,” Inspector Rajesh said,

Once Joshy was questioned, he gave a different version. He told the police he was drunk and went to Mukkada as Shine had called him. Joshy did not reveal if they had dinner together. According to the police, Joshy confessed that he wrote ‘PFI’ on Shine’s back.

Joshy admitted to the police that it was Shine who asked him to paint on his back. Shine, according to his friend, wanted to become famous. “He asked me to write ‘PFI’ on his back. But I heard ‘DFI’ and wrote the same. When I told him I wrote ‘DFI’ he asked me to change it to ‘PFI’. Then, he gave me a blade and asked me to cut the shirt. He also asked me to beat him, but I said I was too drunk and could not do it. He then asked me to drag him on the ground, but I couldn’t do it. Then, he asked me to tie his hands with tape, and he himself stuck a tape on his mouth. He then asked me to leave,” Joshy told the police.

The Kadakkal police recovered the paint, brush, blade and tape from Joshy’s house.

Sunil told TNM they were sceptical about Shine’s story as the people associated with PFI in the area are few. “We are investigating the case, and questioning two to three people. Currently, Shine and Joshy have been arrested and remanded,” he said.

Kadakkal police said that the accused have been booked under 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 177 (furnishing false information), 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 37 (co-operation by doing one of several acts constituting an offence) of the IPC and 117(d) (false statement to a police officer) of the Kerala Police (KP) Act.